VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Severe abdominal pain that keeps returning despite painkillers should not be ignored, as it may be a sign of chronic pancreatitis, doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Whitefield, have said, citing a recent case treated at the hospital.

A woman in her early 30s, a mother of two, had lived with severe abdominal pain for three months. Consultations, painkiller injections and diet changes gave only temporary relief, and she was eventually unable to eat or sleep properly. Scans showed chronic calcific pancreatitis, a condition in which long-standing inflammation leads to stones forming inside the pancreas. Her main pancreatic duct had widened to 7-9 mm, against the normal 2-3 mm, and stones were present throughout the gland. The blocked duct trapped digestive juices, causing pressure and pain.

She underwent Frey’s procedure, in which the stones are removed and a loop of small intestine is joined to the pancreatic duct so that the juices drain freely. She recovered well, was discharged in stable condition and is now off pain medication. “Pain in the upper abdomen that spreads to the back, keeps recurring or worsens after meals needs proper evaluation, not repeated painkillers. Unexplained weight loss, oily stools or newly detected diabetes are other warning signs. Many patients are managed with medicines or endoscopic treatment, and surgery is considered only in selected cases,” said Dr Yamini Chitra V, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist and GI Oncologist, Medicover Hospitals, Whitefield.

Chronic pancreatitis is a significant concern in India. Studies have reported 114-200 cases per 100,000 population in southern India. A nationwide study of 1,086 patients across 32 centres found no identifiable cause in about 60 per cent of cases, with alcohol accounting for roughly a third, and pain was reported by 94 per cent of patients. The disease is diagnosed more often in men than in women. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)