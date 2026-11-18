US President ​Donald Trump said on Wednesday ‌that the ​United States has just concluded a "very big trade deal" with the Philippines, but he ‌did not provide any details, and Manila did not announce any agreement.

"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever ‌made so far, and it is a fair deal for both countries," ‌Trump said during a state luncheon at the Philippine presidential palace. "We were very happy with that, and we didn't know that was going to take place, but it ⁠took ​place very quickly ⁠and it's a magnificent deal for both."

Negotiations on a trade deal between the two allies ⁠were not mentioned in any of the schedules released by either country. There was ​no immediate comment from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ⁠Jr about the deal Trump was referring to.

The Philippines' ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel ⁠Romualdez ​said, "The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements." Asked whether anything was signed, Romualdez said in a phone message, "none".

Trump ⁠said on Tuesday that Thailand would eliminate all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff ⁠barriers on ⁠its imports from the United States as part of a trade deal expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.