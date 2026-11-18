Canada and China are taking ​steps to widen access for ‌financial firms ​in each other's markets, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday, giving the countries the "tools to act decisively" in times ‌of financial stress.

Carney made the comments during a speech at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. "When our businesses depend on too few currencies or single payment ‌channels, disruption, when it comes, can spread quickly," Carney said. China and Canada had renewed ‌the currency swap arrangement between their central banks and are issuing each other's currencies, he added.

Carney's comments came after Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Reuters that Canada is taking a "step-by-step" approach to re-engaging with China after ⁠years of ​strained relations, as Ottawa ⁠looks to the world's second-largest economy to reduce its reliance on the US. A major plank of Carney's economic ⁠strategy is to reduce Canada's heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many ​Canadian products.

Xi and Carney agreed to extend and expand a preliminary arrangement to improve ⁠access to the Chinese market for Canada's farmers and seafood harvesters, a statement from Carney's office said on Tuesday. China ⁠will ​provide additional tariff relief for around C$400 million ($280 million) in Canadian exports, including frozen pork cuts and fish and seafood.

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing ⁠remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products that are currently set to expire ⁠at the end of ⁠2026, the statement said. Xi said that since the two countries agreed in January to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation across various ‌fields have ‌fully resumed.

(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by ​Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)