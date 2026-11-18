Rockstar Games is promoting its blockbuster "Grand Theft Auto VI" to hundreds of thousands of Chinese social media followers ‌ahead of Thursday's global launch, despite the lack of approval to sell the violent crime-themed video game in mainland China.

The American developer posted a video on its verified account on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, on November 12, urging users to preload the highly anticipated title ahead of its November 19 release. The account and ‌the video could be accessed by users on Wednesday, according to a Reuters review. "Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for preloading," the company said ‌in Chinese, referring to the game launching on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The account, verified under Rockstar International Limited and displaying a Shanghai IP location, had attracted about 480,000 followers and more than 300,000 likes by Wednesday. New York-based Rockstar, a unit of Take-Two Interactive Software, and China’s National Press and Publication Administration did not immediately respond to requests ⁠for comment.

The promotion ​highlights the enduring appeal of foreign entertainment in ⁠China, where authorities tightly regulate video games and require imported titles to obtain government approval before they can be officially sold. Games face scrutiny over violent, sexually explicit and politically sensitive content. The "Grand ⁠Theft Auto" franchise, known for allowing players to steal cars, engage in shootouts with police and roam freely through fictional American cities, has never received official approval for sale in ​mainland China. The latest instalment is absent from the country's published lists of approved imported games.

Chinese enthusiasts can nevertheless obtain overseas editions through foreign ⁠console accounts and imported boxed versions containing download codes. One Douyin user, who said he was in Beijing, posted an unboxing video of what he described as a Hong Kong edition of the ⁠game, ​which cost him around 500 yuan ($75). The latest instalment, set in a fictionalised Miami with two protagonists, ends a 13-year wait since its predecessor.

Its release has generated extraordinary worldwide anticipation. About 15.9 million digital copies had been preordered globally as of November 17, generating an estimated $1.54 billion in sales, according to ⁠market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Industry researcher Newzoo has forecast between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion in global sales during the game's launch week. The previous instalment, "Grand Theft Auto ⁠V", released in 2013, has sold more ⁠than 230 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games in history.

Rockstar's engagement with Chinese audiences comes as Beijing seeks to strengthen its domestic gaming industry while maintaining strict censorship of imported entertainment. China has approved 1,708 domestic ‌and 58 imported online games ‌this year between January and October, according to regulator data.