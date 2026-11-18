New Zealand aims to double bilateral trade with India within three years, New Zealand Trade Commissioner Graham Rouse said on Wednesday, nearly a month after the free trade agreement between the two countries took effect. “Our ambition is to double trade within the next 3 years,” Rouse told ANI on the sidelines of ProWine Mumbai 2026. “Since I started in this role, India was the 17th largest trading partner for New Zealand; now it is 11th. I would love to see it in the top 10 and I am sure that will happen.”

Two-way trade in goods and services stood at about NZD 4 billion in the year ended June 2026, according to New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The two countries concluded negotiations on December 22, 2025, signed the agreement in New Delhi on April 27, 2026, and brought it into force on October 20, 2026. New Zealand granted duty-free access to all qualifying Indian goods from day one. The New Zealand government said nearly 57 per cent of its exports to India were duty-free when the pact took effect, with that share set to rise to 82 per cent over time.

Rouse also pointed to the agreement’s provisions for Indian workers. “It is easier for Indians to apply and to live and to work in New Zealand,” he said. Immigration New Zealand said the pact opened two categories of temporary work visas for eligible Indian nationals, allowing up to 5,000 visa holders in the country at any one time. The visas are valid for three years, and applicants need a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer.

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor represented the country’s wine sector at the Mumbai event. Under the agreement, India will gradually lower its 150 per cent tariff on eligible New Zealand wines to 25 or 50 per cent over 10 years, depending on the price of the wine. (ANI)