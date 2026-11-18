Hitting back at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for describing the Indian economy as a "disaster," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that the "disaster" actually resides within Gandhi's own mind, claiming he fails to see the country's development because "his family, his party, and he himself have failed to grow." Speaking to reporters, Nabin asserted that major institutions recognise rising per capita income and progress in the development of India's people, even as Gandhi labels the economy a "disaster."

"I suspect that the 'disaster' actually resides within his own mind—perhaps because his family, his party, and he himself have failed to grow, he chooses to label the economy a 'disaster.' Major institutions acknowledge that the development of India's people has progressed, and per capita income has risen; yet, he fails to see this development," Nabin said. Criticising Gandhi for questioning the country's constitutional institutions, the BJP National President cited global financial bodies such as the World Bank and the IMF to assert that India is growing at 7.1 per cent despite global instability.

"Rahul Gandhi describes India's economy as a 'disaster.' He has raised questions about all of the country's constitutional institutions—ironic, coming from those who frequently invoke democracy, yet have been responsible for its greatest subversions. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi: global financial institutions—such as the World Bank, the IMF, and others—recognise India's growth, acknowledging that, despite global instability, India is the fastest-growing nation. We are currently growing at a rate of 7.1%, in line with international standards," he said. Accusing Gandhi of seeking to humiliate India on international stages and attempting to import a "European perspective," Nabin claimed the Congress leader was turning to international platforms after failing to create chaos domestically. "It is a misfortune for this country that we have a Leader of the Opposition who, whenever he steps onto an international stage, seeks to humiliate India," Nabin said.

"Rahul ji, your plan to sow chaos in India by acting as a tool for foreign interests will never succeed. You wish to import a European perspective into India, but India is not Europe. India is a democracy—a nation that provides direction to the entire world. Having failed in your persistent attempts to create an atmosphere of chaos within the country, you are now turning to international platforms. You will meet with failure there as well. The nation has witnessed your failures, and the world will see them too," Nabin added. Echoing the same, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that even though prominent world leaders and major international agencies recognise India as a "global growth engine," Gandhi views India through an "Italian lens."

"Today, the entire world recognises that India has become a global growth engine. Prominent world leaders and major international agencies acknowledge that India's progress serves as a growth engine for the world, with the country advancing at a growth rate of 7.8%. Yet, Rahul Gandhi views India through an 'Italian lens.' If he were to set aside this Italian perspective, he might finally see India for what it is—he fails to notice that India has become the world's fourth-largest economy. His mind is clouded by malice, desperation, hopelessness, and deep-seated frustration," Chugh told reporters. Questioning Gandhi over his remarks abroad, the BJP National General Secretary added, "Rahul ji, you may harbour frustrations toward a particular political party—and it is true that the people of this nation have repeatedly punished you through votes—but is that any reason to go abroad and defame India just to appease your foreign masters? This will not be tolerated; your transgressions are only mounting."

The remarks come after Gandhi at Columbia University said India is allegedly undergoing an economic crisis due to "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on Wednesday. (ANI)