Engie ‌CEO ​Catherine MacGregor pushed back against anti-capitalist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon's plans to renationalise the energy group at a dinner for the hard-left leader and France's business elite on Tuesday. Melenchon is ‌tipped to be the left's strongest contender in France's presidential election next spring. Other business leaders at the dinner included TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

MacGregor told France Inter on Wednesday ‌that the dinner had been conducted in a spirit of dialogue, despite disagreement over Melenchon's plans for Engie, in which ‌the state holds a 23% stake after once having full ownership. "We don't need to nationalise Engie in order for Engie to invest in France, develop renewables, take care of its stocks," she said.

MacGregor said foreign affairs were also discussed, without giving details. COMPROMISE

Melenchon, speaking on the sidelines of a cost-of-living protest ⁠on Tuesday, ​said he was attending the ⁠dinner because he had been invited. "We need to see how people like them – who are utterly politically radicalised, you know – and people like me, who ⁠have a programme and will stick to it, what sort of compromise we can reach," he said. Representatives from Melenchon's France Unbowed party declined ​to comment. TotalEnergies confirmed Pouyanne was present. He has in the past made comments about the importance of speaking ⁠with extremist parties.

Opinion polls show Melenchon likely to reach a second-round run-off in the presidential election, but losing to far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Melenchon has ⁠said ​he would repeal President Emmanuel Macron's pension overhaul and restore retirement at age 60 for people who have worked 40 years, hike the minimum wage, cap some prices and phase out nuclear power in favour of fully renewable energy sources.

Business ⁠leaders have also attended a dinner with Le Pen that was tense at times due to her euroscepticism and plans ⁠to reverse Macron's pension overhaul. MacGregor, who ⁠also attended that dinner, criticised Le Pen's energy plans, which include pulling out of the European electricity market, scrapping an independent energy regulator and halting the development of renewables.