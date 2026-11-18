Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the newly completed Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur Six-Lane Bridge on Sunday, setting the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to inaugurate the infrastructure corridor and launch multiple development initiatives across the state. Highlighting the project's origins, the Chief Minister credited Kumar's long-term administrative vision for steering the initiative since its inception.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the sacred land of Bihar on the 21st to inaugurate the "Nitish Setu" (bridge) and dedicate it to the public. In addition to this, he will also perform the inauguration and foundation-stone-laying ceremonies for several other projects across various departments. The realisation of this entire bridge project is the result of the vision, understanding, and persistent efforts of Nitish Kumar ji, an initiative that began back in 2012," Choudhary told reporters Bihar CM further noted that naming the bridge after the senior leader serves as a tribute to two decades of public service, fulfilling a commitment originally made to local residents ahead of the 2010 elections.

He said, "This follows a commitment Nitish Kumar ji made to the local people during a public meeting here ahead of the 2010 elections, a promise to construct a bridge in this area. We are, therefore, proud and delighted to have named this bridge after Nitish Kumar ji. It is a modest gesture on our part to honour the 20 years of dedicated service he has rendered to Bihar." During his upcoming visit, Prime Minister Modi will formally open the six-lane corridor and lay foundation stones for a series of multi-sector development projects across the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 21 and reach Vaishali, where he will inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the state. The details of the Prime Minister's visit were shared during a press conference addressed by the state presidents of NDA constituents.

BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi said the NDA government would complete one year in office on November 20 and a major programme would be organised at Raja Pakar block to mark the occasion. He said Modi would visit Bihar on November 21 to participate in the programme and described the Prime Minister's visits to the state as occasions when Bihar receives several development projects.

"Whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar, he gives several gifts to the state. His dedication towards Bihar and his resolve to build a developed Bihar have been consistently visible," Saraogi said. Preparations are underway to make the Prime Minister's visit to Vaishali a historic and memorable event. Land has also been acquired for the construction of a park spread over 1,243 acres in Vaishali.

The NDA government will complete its first year in Bihar on November 20, while the Prime Minister's visit is scheduled for the following day. Earlier on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the state, alleging that Bihar had not received adequate support from the Centre and that the state government had failed to address issues such as crime, education and healthcare.

Yadav said the people of Bihar had given the Prime Minister a massive mandate but continued to be treated like "stepchildren" whenever the state needed assistance. "The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar, yet he has failed to fulfil any of the duties expected of a Prime Minister. The people of Bihar gave him a massive mandate, but whenever Bihar is in need, we are treated like stepchildren. We did not receive a special package for the floods; the Bihar government's coffers are empty. Of the 'double-engine' government, one engine is fuelled by corruption, while the other is driven by crime; an atmosphere of anarchy has taken hold in Bihar. Now that he is visiting, he will surely resort to empty rhetoric," he said. (ANI)