Indian steelmakers rank among the top 10 most competitive steel producers in the world within the factory gate, though high logistics costs, unsubsidised taxes, and subsidised Chinese imports create hurdles outside the plant, said Ashok Sahay, Secretary General and Executive Head, Indian Steel Association. Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the ISA Steel Conclave, Sahay cited a World Steel Dynamics study that evaluates production costs across 35 global steelmakers.

"World Steel Dynamics carried out a study of what kind of costs there are among different countries of steelmakers. Indian steelmakers, the top steelmakers, are among the top 35 in the study, and we are in the top 10. Most of our major members are in the top 10 of the most competitive, best steelmakers," Sahay stated. He noted that domestic producers maintain strong efficiency inside their plants, but external expenses erode that advantage. Referencing a NITI Aayog study, Sahay pointed out that Indian producers face an additional USD 80 to USD 100 in costs outside the factory gate due to logistics expenses of about 15 per cent, compared to 7 per cent globally, alongside 8 to 12 per cent in levies and duties not subsumed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Whereas globally, you know, in the advanced economy it is only 2 to 3 per cent or 1 per cent like that. So to that extent, we have a cost disadvantage outside the factory gate. But we are very, very competitive," Sahay said. On the trade front, Sahay flagged a sudden rise in Chinese steel imports, noting that the Chinese government subsidizes its industry to support employment. He pointed out that the European Union levied a 35 per cent countervailing duty on Chinese steel after identifying state subsidies.

"So right now, if the imports are coming or not coming, there is a huge rise, a sudden rise in the Chinese imports. It has not hurt so much right now, but we are now feeling the pinch of it," Sahay said. He added that India's lesser duty rule and a nearly “24-month investigation” timeline delay protective duties, allowing imports to cause damage before levies take effect.

Sahay also outlined the four key focus areas of the two-day ISA Steel Conclave, which covers raw material security, trade issues, technology, and infrastructure building as the sector targets a capacity of around 604 million tonnes. For the first time, the conference integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the main agenda to improve energy efficiency, drive decarbonization, and cut product development timelines from three or four years down to one year.

"So adoption can also be much faster; the right kind of simulated model can be created. All these things have been discussed in the AI agenda," Sahay said. Sahay also mentioned that the conclave also examined new growth centers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, where state authorities have established land pools to speed up steel plant setups, alongside policy discussions on reducing India's over 50 per cent dependence on Australia for coking coal and meeting urban demand for steel-based high-rise structures. (ANI)