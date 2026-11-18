Chinese authorities have intensified security measures across Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, with reports of citizen detentions, forced temporary relocations of residents and disruptions to daily life, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET). The APEC summit, involving 21 member economies, is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on November 18–19. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to hold a trilateral meeting on the final day, the report stated.

According to TET, the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a province-wide mobilisation meeting on November 1 to coordinate security operations. Police personnel from across Guangdong were reportedly reassigned to Shenzhen, with intensified patrols, pedestrian checks, perimeter security and increased surveillance around key locations. Residents told the publication that police conducted random identity checks on pedestrians on November 3, while security inspections across the Shenzhen Metro were also tightened.

Yang Fan, a Shenzhen-based white-collar worker who spoke under a pseudonym fearing reprisals, told TET that the city had entered what he described as "APEC time", with noticeable restrictions on everyday activities. He said streets had become unusually quiet and traffic controls had become significantly stricter. The report also highlighted a citywide ban on vehicle horns introduced from November 1 by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment and the municipal traffic police. The restriction is scheduled to remain in force for five years, with violations subject to legal penalties.

Yang further said several companies, particularly in the high-tech industrial hub of Nanshan, had instructed employees to work remotely, resulting in fewer commuters. TET also cited social media posts alleging that some residents were prevented from returning to their homes during the summit preparations. Certain residential buildings were reportedly placed under lockdown, with security personnel stationed at entrances. Affected households were allegedly offered daily compensation of 600 yuan (approximately USD 90).

Yang confirmed that residents living near the summit venue at Xiangmi Lake had been instructed to relocate temporarily, with some reportedly transferred to designated hotels. Yang alleged that authorities were also placing individuals with no apparent connection to petitioning activities under preventive "stability maintenance" measures.

The report noted that these restrictions reflect the expanded security arrangements surrounding the APEC summit, with residents experiencing increased surveillance and disruptions to normal life. (ANI)