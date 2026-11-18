India has sought Italy's support for securing European Commission approval for Indian ship recycling yards and facilitating the supply of scrap generated in Europe to India, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. Addressing a joint press conference with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani following the 23rd Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Goyal said both countries were aligned on achieving the bilateral trade target of EUR 20 billion by 2029 but should aim significantly higher.

"We should not let numbers limit our ambition," Goyal said, suggesting that the two countries could target EUR 50 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years. Highlighting opportunities in shipbreaking and recycling, Goyal said India had sought Italy's support in securing European Commission recognition for Indian ship recycling facilities.

He said allowing European scrap to be supplied to India would help Italian and European companies secure better value while promoting the recycling of waste materials and supporting a sustainable economy. On the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Goyal expressed confidence that negotiations would be finalised before the end of this calendar year, with approval expected in the first quarter of 2027 and implementation thereafter.

He noted that Italy is India's fourth-largest trading partner within the European Union and said the agreement would create significant opportunities for businesses in both countries. Italian companies operating in machinery, automobiles and chemicals, alongside Indian businesses in textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, pharmaceuticals, and gems and jewellery, are expected to benefit from the proposed agreement.

Describing the India-Italy Strategic Action Plan as "just the beginning," Goyal said two task forces would help translate the leadership's vision into measurable outcomes. He said joint working groups on tourism, renewable energy and critical minerals had already met, while cooperation in automobiles, commercial space, food processing and energy was being accelerated.

The proposed energy cooperation would cover biofuels, hydrogen and energy storage, while regular sectoral dialogues would focus on time-bound outcomes, particularly for small and medium enterprises. On regulatory approvals, Goyal said India was developing a pathway for faster certification of products from European companies, with preference for products already approved in trusted markets.

Highlighting India's growing digital infrastructure, Goyal said the country could attract an estimated USD 200 billion in data centre investments over the next decade, supported by competitive infrastructure costs and its talent pool in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and computing. He also emphasised cooperation under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), saying India and Italy could play important roles as logistics hubs and help reduce transportation costs.

Goyal called for stronger collaboration in education, dual-degree programmes, talent mobility, tourism, design, fashion, heritage and cultural exchanges. "The most important element required in the world today is partnerships," Goyal said, adding that the proposed India-EU FTA would provide greater predictability and certainty for businesses.

Meanwhile, Tajani highlighted Italy's strengths in machinery, defence, pharmaceuticals, textiles and packaging, and expressed interest in expanding investments and joint ventures in India. He also indicated that Italian companies would explore opportunities in automobiles, machinery, fashion, tourism and cruise shipbuilding. (ANI)