Members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo on Wednesday expressed pride over India's economic transformation, growing defence capabilities and efforts to curb corruption, following an interaction with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event organised by the Indian Embassy in Japan. Speaking to ANI after the interaction, members of the Indian community said the progress made by India over the past decade had strengthened their sense of pride and changed the way the country was perceived abroad.

Ujjal Singh Sahni, who has been living in Japan for around 59 years, said he was extremely happy listening to the Defence Minister's address and had personally witnessed India's progress during his visits to the country. "I visit India three or four times a year myself, and I personally observe that India has made tremendous progress. Just as he explained, there is practically no corruption now, which is a matter of great satisfaction," Sahni told ANI.

Comparing the situation with Japan, where he said corruption was virtually non-existent, Sahni added, "So hearing that India is moving in that direction brings us immense happiness." Vasudev Rupani, who has been living in Japan for 58 years and is associated with the India International School in Tokyo and Yokohama, said the perception of India among his Japanese friends had changed considerably over the years.

"When I came to Japan in 1968, whenever I told my Japanese friends I was from India, they used to tell me I was from a poor country. These days, when I tell them I'm from India, they tell me I'm from a smart country. So a lot of things have changed. We are moving forward, and I am so happy," Rupani told ANI. He also welcomed the government's efforts to address corruption and poverty, adding that he believed India-Japan friendship would continue to grow.

Iqbal, who has been living in Japan for over 20 years, highlighted the expanding India-Japan partnership, particularly in defence cooperation. "Japan is one of India's most crucial partners. The proactive relationship being cultivated by the Indian government is evident. We see frequent high-level visits and meaningful cooperation. Defence collaboration, in particular, is expanding significantly in Japan," he said.

Referring to the historical links between the two countries, Iqbal cited Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Battle of Kohima, and said it was encouraging to see the two nations drawing closer. Recalling the audience's response when Rajnath Singh mentioned Operation Sindoor, he said, "It was a moment of immense pride. Witnessing these achievements firsthand during our lifetime is deeply inspiring."

Adarsh Mishra, a software engineer who has been living in Japan for three years, said he had asked the Defence Minister about the development of indigenous jet engines for fighter aircraft under the Kaveri engine programme. "He reassured me that active work is being carried out in that exact direction," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra said institutional reforms had reduced corruption significantly, while progress had also been made under the Make in India initiative, particularly in electronics manufacturing and private sector participation in defence production. Vikas Ranjan, who has been working in Tokyo for 11 years, said he had raised the issue of the decline in terror incidents during his interaction with the Defence Minister.

He said the Minister had covered several aspects of India's progress, including UPI and foreign exchange reserves, and added that the country's changing global perception made him proud as an Indian living abroad. "The old stereotype of India as a poor, struggling nation no longer exists. Today, people look at India with genuine respect and awe because the country is rising rapidly. Beyond defence, whether in economic growth, infrastructure, or high-speed rail, India is competing confidently on the world stage," Ranjan told ANI.

Shilpa, who has been living in Japan for a year, said the Defence Minister's visit and interaction with the diaspora was a special occasion for the community. "As an Indian living in Tokyo, I feel that India has undergone tremendous development, especially in the defence sector. As the Minister noted, defence figures have grown more than threefold. Sharing this fills us with immense happiness, and it is a proud moment for the entire Indian community in Japan," she told ANI.

Harshita Tiwari, who has been living in Tokyo for two years, also expressed pride over India's progress across different sectors. "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that India is progressing so rapidly across every domain--from national security and anti-corruption to overall development," she said, adding that listening to the Defence Minister in person was a moment of immense pride.

During his interaction with the diaspora, Rajnath Singh highlighted India's economic transformation and growth in the defence sector, stating that domestic defence production had crossed Rs 1.80 lakh crore, compared to Rs 48,000 crore a decade ago. He also said defence exports had increased from Rs 600 crore to an all-time high of Rs 38,000 crore. The Defence Minister emphasised the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and said corruption had been significantly curbed over the last 12 years, with welfare benefits reaching their intended beneficiaries.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Japan. On November 19, he will participate in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2), which will be co-chaired by him and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Naval Base in Yokosuka along with Koizumi and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori. In a post on X, he said the growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan reflected the two countries' "deep trust and shared commitment" towards a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. (ANI)