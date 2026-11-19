Barbados will become the first country to benefit from the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Joint Initiative, bringing together four development banks to provide US$600 million in guarantees. Their backing will allow the government to refinance existing debt on better terms and generate savings for US$160 million in health and resilience investments. The operation will create room for these investments without increasing the country's debt burden, helping Barbados strengthen essential services and prepare for future shocks.

Coordinated by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the transaction combines different guarantee instruments within one financing arrangement. Pooling the institutions' backing makes larger debt-for-resilience operations possible and can generate greater savings than separate guarantees. Countries can direct those savings toward development needs, using more affordable financing to strengthen public services and resilience.

The IDB and the World Bank Group will each provide US$175 million in guarantees, structured according to their institutional frameworks. CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will each contribute US$125 million. Scotiabank and CIBC Caribbean are the co-lead arrangers, supporting the government and development institutions in advancing the transaction.

Better healthcare and dependable supplies during emergencies

Investments will expand access to quality healthcare through resilient infrastructure, digital health services, sustainable energy solutions and stronger medical supply chains. A comprehensive programme will address noncommunicable diseases and other health challenges through prevention and changes in health-related behaviour, helping improve productivity and reduce avoidable healthcare costs. Benefits will reach the entire population, particularly school-aged children and adolescents, older people and those living with chronic diseases.

Stronger regional access to essential medicines and health supplies will help maintain care during emergencies, with an additional US$6 million World Bank Group grant supporting this shared resource that individual countries can struggle to finance. Barbados Finance Minister Ryan Ricardo Straughn said the savings would improve chronic disease care, expand mental health and digital services, and strengthen access to medical supplies. He described the operation as evidence that small, vulnerable island states can manage debt and protect their people through effective partnerships.

Linking financial guarantees with practical health improvements

The transaction combines an International Bank for Reconstruction and Development policy-based guarantee and a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) guarantee with investment guarantees from the IDB, CDB and CAF. Policy reforms and project-level results monitoring will support improvements in health services and preparedness for shocks and natural disasters. Avinash Persaud, Special Advisor on Climate Change to the IDB President, said combining guarantees achieved the scale needed to lower borrowing costs and opened opportunities for other guarantors to join future deals.

MIGA Managing Director Tsutomu Yamamoto said the combined World Bank Group instruments would support investment, modernization and employment, with stronger health services and regional integration helping develop human capital. CAF Caribbean Regional Manager and Special Advisor to the Executive President Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy described the operation as flexible financing in practice and consistent with the Bridgetown Initiative. CDB Vice-President for Operations Dr. Isaac Solomon connected the partnership to its Transforming the Caribbean for Resilience strategy, emphasizing economic stability, protected development gains and more resilient, competitive and investable small states.

Creating a foundation for similar financing across the region

Launched in 2025 by the IDB, CDB and CAF with World Bank Group support, the initiative allows development banks and partners to combine guarantees using their own instruments and requirements. Private insurers and philanthropic guarantors can participate, increasing financing benefits and helping attract additional private capital for resilient development. The Barbados operation provides a foundation for similar transactions across the Caribbean, Latin America and other regions.

CIBC Caribbean Chief Executive Officer Mark St. Hill said its participation reflected a commitment to regional development and health and wellness, including climate-resilient facilities, digital systems and dependable medical supplies. Scotiabank Barbados Country Head Suzette Armoogam-Shah highlighted the value of public and private institutions bringing financing and expertise together around national priorities. Both arrangers welcomed the opportunity to support Barbados and its development partners in financing stronger health services and long-term resilience.