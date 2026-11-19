The Asian Development Bank today announced plans to provide transaction advisory services for five additional solar and battery energy storage projects in Bangladesh. The expansion builds on its support for the 130-megawatt Sonagazi solar project, creating a three-phase programme covering six projects with more than 1,000 megawatts of combined capacity. These projects are expected to provide reliable, regulated access to renewable electricity, reduce dependence on imported fuel and strengthen the country's energy security.

ADB's advisory work seeks to attract more than $1 billion in private investment by helping prepare projects and guide their procurement. The programme supports Bangladesh's target of generating at least 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, increasing to 30% by 2040. Bringing the projects together under a phased approach will allow experience from the first development to shape how the remaining projects are structured and awarded.

ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Qingfeng Zhang described the expansion as an opportunity to build a more secure and sustainable energy future that attracts investment. He said the partnership would move beyond individual developments and help establish a larger market for clean energy investment. Stronger project preparation, competitive procurement and better conditions for private participation are expected to bring in the capital, technology and expertise needed to support Bangladesh's development.

Sonagazi will guide the next five projects

The first phase centres on the 130-megawatt Sonagazi solar photovoltaic project in Feni District, which includes a 26-megawatt-hour battery storage system. Its tender is expected to launch this year, making it the first project procured under the agreement. Experience from preparing, structuring and procuring Sonagazi will guide the five additional projects in phases two and three, with lessons carried into subsequent work.

Preparing land and projects for competitive bidding

ADB will work with Invest Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Power Development Board to assess whether government-owned land is suitable for the five additional developments. Its advisory services will cover the full development cycle, including project preparation, technical and financial assessments, and discussions with potential investors to understand market interest. Support will extend to preparing tender documents and assisting with competitive bidding and contract awards, helping move the projects from early assessment toward investment.

Building partnerships to expand clean energy investment

Invest Bangladesh Chair Ashik Chowdhury said the government wants greater private participation, particularly foreign direct investment, in renewable energy projects. He welcomed the partnership with ADB as a way to expand clean energy capacity, diversify the electricity mix and strengthen the country's long-term energy security. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mostafa Kamal, Member (Additional Secretary) of Invest Bangladesh's Public–Private Partnership Division; Afroza Sultana, Secretary of the Bangladesh Power Development Board; and ADB Country Director Qingfeng Zhang.