The European Investment Bank has signed a €20 million venture loan with Gradyent, a Netherlands-based technology company helping heating networks operate more efficiently and reduce carbon emissions. Supported under the European Commission's InvestEU programme, the financing will fund continued development of the company's software. The investment will help Gradyent improve tools used by district heating operators and industrial companies to manage increasingly complex networks.

Gradyent's software creates a digital twin, a virtual representation of a heating network that helps operators understand its performance and test potential changes. The platform models water flow and other physical processes, allowing clients to simulate different settings before applying them to the actual network. These insights support decisions about how to run networks more efficiently and incorporate a wider range of heat sources.

Heating networks are becoming more complicated as energy supplies become decentralised and operators introduce different types of heat sources. Better management can help district heating and cooling systems use energy more efficiently, reducing emissions and potentially lowering costs for end users. The EIB loan will support the ongoing evolution of Gradyent's software suite, so clients have stronger tools to improve operational performance.

Making better use of existing energy infrastructure

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said Europe's energy transition depends on energy efficiency and smarter use of existing systems alongside investment in infrastructure and renewable capacity. He highlighted Gradyent as an example of how digital innovation can improve the performance of heating networks already serving customers. The financing reflects the EIB's interest in helping European technology companies develop their products and expand their reach.

Bringing digital network tools to more European customers

Gradyent Chief Executive Officer Hervé Huisman described the EIB's backing as recognition of the work its team and customers have done together. He said the financing provides a foundation for continued investment in the platform over the longer term. That support will help the company bring its Digital Twin to more district heating and cooling operators and industrial businesses across Europe, improving network efficiency and supporting renewable heat integration.

Supporting Europe's shift toward lower-carbon heating

Cecilia Thorfinn, head of the European Commission's representation in the Netherlands, said the financing turns European climate ambitions into practical investment in modern heating and cooling systems. She highlighted energy efficiency, the integration of renewable and waste heat, and the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels as priorities for reducing emissions from district and industrial heat networks. These efforts contribute to Europe's path toward fully decarbonised heating and cooling systems by 2050, with digital technology helping operators manage the changes involved.