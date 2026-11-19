Sierra Leone has launched the AgriConnect Compact, bringing government, development partners and investors around a national framework to increase agricultural productivity and connect farmers with markets. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) joined the Government of Sierra Leone, the World Bank Group and development partners for the launch. President Julius Maada Bio attended the event during the inaugural West Africa Integration and Investment Summit, where the Compact set out priorities for investment and job creation.

By 2030, the Compact seeks to reach one million farmers through stronger productivity and market access, improve food and nutrition security for one million people and create 120,000 jobs. Investment will focus on six priority value chains: rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm and poultry. These priorities connect support for farm production with the infrastructure, finance and business opportunities needed to bring agricultural products to market.

Agriculture contributes an estimated 25 to 30 per cent of Sierra Leone's gross domestic product and supports the livelihoods of more than half its population. Only 15 per cent of the country's 5.4 million hectares of arable land is cultivated, leaving considerable scope to expand agricultural activity. Production remains largely dependent on rainfall, and weak connections to markets limit opportunities for farmers to sell what they grow.

Helping farmers produce more and manage climate risks

The Compact will support irrigation, improved seeds, mechanization and digital agricultural services, giving farmers access to tools and services that can strengthen production. Its targets include helping 750,000 farmers adopt climate-smart technologies and increasing rice and maize yields by up to 40 per cent. Support for climate-smart practices and stronger livestock value chains forms part of the wider effort to improve agricultural productivity and resilience.

Connecting investment with farmers' needs

Planned investments in rural roads, aggregation, storage and processing will strengthen the connections between farms and markets, supported by expanded access to commercial finance. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will lead implementation through the Agricultural Sector Working Group, using an existing coordination structure to guide delivery. The Compact will align ongoing and planned investments around shared priorities and measurable results, providing a common framework for public support, development funding and private investment.

Building on decades of support for rural communities

IFAD's contribution builds on more than four decades of partnership with Sierra Leone, with over US$250 million invested through 14 rural development projects since 1980. Those projects have reached more than 1.3 million people, establishing a foundation for continued support to rural communities. Current investments cover agricultural value chains, rural finance, climate resilience and livestock development, with particular attention to opportunities for women and young people.