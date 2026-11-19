PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Actor and entrepreneur Salim Diwan is bringing together business vision and social responsibility through Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd., taking forward the healthcare legacy of his late father, Dr. S.D. Chopdar.

The foundation of the organisation was laid by Dr. Chopdar, who dedicated his efforts to Ayurvedic healthcare and de-addiction. His work received appreciation from veteran actor Kader Khan during an interview with him. His contribution was also recognised through a commemorative postage stamp and special envelope issued by the Government of India on his first death anniversary. The RAPL Group memorial tribute records that his de-addiction initiatives had helped more than 2 million people. Today, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya operates in the Ayurvedic, herbal and nutraceutical segment, with a portfolio of over 400 products and a reported network of more than one lakh registered medical practitioners across India.

Beyond its business operations, the company is expanding its social outreach through Rog Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan. Over the last 10 months, these initiatives have facilitated more than 1,000 free medical camps, reaching over 10 lakh patients. Organised every Sunday at doctors’ clinics, the camps provide free consultations and five days of medicines for selected healthcare conditions, including joint pain, asthma, diabetes and addiction-related concerns.

The company also supports participating doctors through clinic branding assistance, free LED displays and glow-sign boards, while recognising their contributions through its Doctor’s Felicitation Programme. Expanding the Vision, Salim Diwan is now planning to take the initiative further, with an ambitious target of providing free medical support to 3 crore patients across India through neighbourhood doctors, free consultations and medicines for eligible beneficiaries.

The company is also expanding its healthcare portfolio, with research and development underway in the cancer-care segment and a potential product introduction targeted for 2027. For Salim, this entrepreneurial journey is about carrying forward his father’s legacy while building an organisation that combines business growth with meaningful community impact.

About Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd.Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in the marketing of Ayurvedic, herbal and nutraceutical products. With over 400 products and a reported network of more than one lakh registered medical practitioners, the company works across multiple healthcare categories, with a focus on joint-care and de-addiction products. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)