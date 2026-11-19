COP31 negotiators publish revised deal text, no mention of fossil fuels
Climate negotiators on Thursday published a second draft of the deal they are hoping to agree this week at the COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey. The latest draft removed any reference to fossil fuels, which scientists say are driving global warming. The first draft had contained two references to fossil fuels and limiting their use.
The conference is scheduled to end on Friday, though in recent years efforts to secure consensus among the nearly 200 countries participating have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours.