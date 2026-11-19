Climate ​negotiators on Thursday ‌published a ​second draft of the ‌deal they are hoping to agree this week at the COP31 meeting ‌in Antalya, Turkey. The latest ‌draft removed any reference to fossil fuels, which scientists say are ⁠driving ​global ⁠warming. The first draft had contained two ⁠references to fossil fuels and ​limiting their use.

The conference is scheduled ⁠to end on Friday, though ⁠in recent ​years efforts to secure consensus among the nearly ⁠200 countries participating have regularly blown ⁠past ⁠this deadline by more than 24 hours.