Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav stated in Kanpur that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are a "matter of faith, not an election issue," requesting everyone not to turn religious deities into electoral subjects. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the construction of Lord Shri Ram's temple was essential for Sanatan and noted that the government had decided long ago to improve the already-built Lord Shri Krishna temple.

"It's not an issue, it's a matter of our faith. And the construction of Lord Shri Ram's temple was essential for Sanatan. Similarly, the temple of Lord Shri Krishna has already been built, and the government decided a long time ago to improve it. This is not an election issue. So, I also request everyone, please don't make this an election issue. Lord Ram and Krishna are our deities and will always remain so," she said. Responding to queries over BJP's election slogans and posters, Yadav remarked that slogans are used during elections to generate enthusiasm among the general public.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's invitation to Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mathura, she termed it a positive step and urged that such invitations be accepted. "Respected Keshav ji is a senior member of our Bharatiya Janata Party and currently the Deputy CM, and I will just say that he has made a good initiative. To always promote the Sanatan culture and expand the religion, such invitations are given, and everyone who has been invited should gladly accept his invitation," Yadav said.

On the death of a minor student during a PDA roadshow a day earlier, the Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson termed the incident unfortunate and assured strict action regardless of political affiliation. "It's very unfortunate, and I will just say that strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible for it. Because whenever political rallies or such events take place, regardless of the party, on behalf of the Women's Commission, I will ensure that the culprits involved in this are punished," she asserted.

Addressing questions during her visit to the grievance redressal centre regarding restricted access and public disclosure of statistics, Yadav explained that entry is regulated by law and constitutional provisions. She noted that construction work was underway at the centre and shared that two young girls—one around a year and a half old and the other 11 months old- who had been left by their parents were now being adopted into good homes.

On queries regarding Commission statistics, she said all data would be made public once instructions are received, recalling that after taking the oath on September 4, 2024, the 28-member Women's Commission—including its president, vice-president, and members—resolved 20,000 pending cases in about 20 days. (ANI)