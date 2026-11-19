PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Pressto, the global premium garment, shoe and bag care brand, today opened its flagship store in Kalyani Nagar, Pune. With this launch, Pressto enters the Pune market with two stores: the Kalyani Nagar flagship and a service store in Koregaon Park. Sumant Kasliwal, MD & CEO of Pressto India, addressed influencers and members of the media at the launch.

One of the largest European garment care brands, with a global footprint, Pressto has been in India for more than 18 years and is a leading name in premium dry cleaning and laundry in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It offers dry cleaning, laundry, pressing, alterations and darning for everyday wear, suits, sarees and wedding outfits, along with world-class shoe and bag cleaning, repair and restoration. Every order comes with free pickup and drop, and express service is available on selected services. “Pune is one of India’s fastest-growing cities, a place where centuries of heritage meet a young, global and ambitious generation. Punekars dress for every occasion and take pride in what they wear, whether it’s a Paithani saree, a favourite pair of sneakers or an heirloom passed down through generations. Until now, the city hasn’t had a garment care partner that matches that pride. Pressto Kalyani Nagar changes that, bringing our full range of garment, shoe and bag care, including expert restoration, under one roof.”— Sumant Kasliwal, MD & CEO, Pressto India

Caring for a garment every 10 seconds, seven days a week, Pressto looks after more than 20 lakh garments a year. These include 1,00,000 suit jackets and blazers, 50,000 sarees and 15,000 wedding outfits. Pressto also cleans and restores more than one lakh pairs of shoes and bags every year. Pressto is the only large operator in its segment in India that runs every store itself, with no franchisees. Each store follows the same SOPs, built on global best practices, and uses the same technology, run by a dedicated, trained Pressto team. A customer in Pune gets exactly the same experience as one in South Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru. Every garment is inspected on arrival, and stains are treated using specialist spotting, ultrasonic and steam equipment.

Over 18 years, Pressto has also built deep expertise in caring for Indian wear. Designer pieces often combine traditional Indian fabrics and colours with heavy embellishments and delicate embroidery, and each needs careful, specialised handling. Pressto has developed its own in-house SOPs for these garments, so every piece is treated with the care its craftsmanship deserves. “Every Pressto store is run by Pressto’s own experts, because the knowledge behind great garment care can’t be outsourced. Each member of our team goes through rigorous in-house training, with regular assessments and upskilling. Whether you walk into our store in Kalyani Nagar or South Mumbai, you get the same standard of care. As we grow past 100 stores by March 2027, that promise will not change.”— Sumant Kasliwal, MD & CEO, Pressto India

Pressto works on a unique Quality, Speed, Service and Transparency model. Every Pressto flagship is designed so customers can see the machines and technology their belongings go through. This lets Pressto deliver some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry while keeping quality standards high. At the Kalyani Nagar flagship, customers can see these machines first-hand and watch how their garments, shoes and bags are cared for at every step. Nothing happens behind closed doors. Pressto opened a new store every two weeks this year and now operates 80 stores across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It plans to cross 100 stores by March 2027, including five more in Pune.

Key facts- 18+ years in India - 80 stores across nine cities, all company-owned and company-operated

- A new store every two weeks this year; 100+ stores planned by March 2027 - 20 lakh+ garments a year, including 1,00,000 suit jackets and blazers, 50,000 sarees and 15,000 wedding outfits

- 1 lakh+ pairs of shoes and bags cleaned and restored a year - Own dedicated fleet of delivery experts, offering free pickup and drop in every city where Pressto is present

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