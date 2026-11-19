PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Sheesha Sky Lounge, in association with Mumbai Port Authority, celebrated the spectacular grand launch of its Garden Restaurant & Café at Ballard Estate, Mumbai, with an evening filled with glamour, elegance and star power. The star-studded celebration brought together some of the most prominent names from Bollywood, television and the entertainment industry, marking the arrival of an exciting new hospitality destination in the heart of South Mumbai.

Hosted by the visionary owners, Ali Reza Abdi and Sakina Abdi, the grand launch witnessed the presence of an impressive celebrity guest list, including Javed Jaffery, Diana Penty, Munawar Faruqui, Naved Jaffery, Meezaan Jafri, Alaviaa Jaffrey, Zain Imam, Geeta Kapur, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, Muzammil Ibrahim, Aalim Hakim, Chhaya Momaya, Gulfam Khan and Abhinay Deo, among others. The presence of these celebrated personalities added an extra touch of glamour to an already memorable evening. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Abdi said, “We are delighted to introduce our Garden Restaurant & Café and take this exciting new step in our hospitality journey. Our vision has always been to create a space where people can come together, enjoy exceptional hospitality and create beautiful memories. This launch is particularly special for us, as it comes after five years since our last opening. We have taken our time to carefully conceptualise and create something truly special, ensuring that we deliver an experience our guests will appreciate. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who stood by us throughout this journey, especially the authorities of Mumbai Port Authority, whose support and cooperation helped make this vision a reality.”

Sakina Abdi added, “Our Garden Restaurant & Café is extremely close to our hearts. We have invested immense love, passion and dedication into creating this space. One of the most special elements of this destination is ‘Bustan Laila’ at Sheesha Sky Lounge, an open-air garden thoughtfully designed as a serene and enchanting escape. Bustan means ‘Garden’ and Laila means ‘Night’—together, beautifully capturing the essence of ‘The Garden of the Night’. The name is inspired by our daughter, Laila, making this space even more personal and meaningful to us. Our vision was to create a welcoming destination that brings together exceptional food, beautiful surroundings and warm hospitality, where every guest feels special. Seeing the overwhelming response and celebrating this milestone alongside so many friends, well-wishers and distinguished personalities has made this occasion truly unforgettable.” The evening unfolded as a perfect celebration of glamour, hospitality and togetherness, with the celebrity presence and vibrant atmosphere adding to the grandeur of the occasion. The launch also marked an important new chapter for Sheesha Sky Lounge, further strengthening its presence in Mumbai’s evolving hospitality landscape.

With its distinctive garden setting, inviting ambience and commitment to creating memorable dining experiences, Sheesha Sky Lounge’s Garden Restaurant & Café, featuring the enchanting Bustan Laila, aims to become a sought-after destination for food lovers, social gatherings and memorable celebrations in South Mumbai. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)