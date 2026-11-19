The Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government have issued letters of intent for land allotment to the first 25 investors at the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. The first phase has secured investment commitments of about Rs 3,600 crore and is expected to generate 15,600 jobs, he said. “The Department of Telecommunications and the Government of Madhya Pradesh have collaborated to issue land allotment approval letters to the first 25 investors,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of the investors’ meet for the zone in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event.

Scindia said the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday allocated another 450 acres for the zone to accommodate six companies, adding to the 170 acres already provided for the first phase. “Their investment will amount to approximately Rs 1,400 crore and is set to create another 2,000 to 3,000 jobs,” he said. Scindia put the overall employment estimate for the project at around 18,000.

The Department of Telecommunications and the Madhya Pradesh government signed an agreement in July to set up the zone. The Centre is providing Rs 493 crore to fund core infrastructure for the first phase. The state provided the initial 170 acres free of cost, with 100 acres in the SADA region and 70 acres in the Gwalior IT Park, according to the Ministry of Communications. The two governments have set up a joint entity to develop the project. Madhya Pradesh holds a 51 per cent stake in the entity, while the Department of Telecommunications holds the remaining 49 per cent.

The ministry said the zone will bring manufacturing and research together across products such as mobile devices, optical fibre and telecom equipment. It will also support work on 5G and 6G technologies as part of the government’s effort to reduce dependence on telecom imports and expand exports. (ANI)