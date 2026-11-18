Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will dedicate to the nation the inactivated H5N1 (Clade 2.3.2.1a) Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Virus Vaccine for Poultry at ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases ( ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal, on November 20, 2026. This vaccine, indigenously developed by ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, is the first of its kind developed in India against clade 2.3.2.1a of the H5N1 HPAI virus. Highly pathogenic avian influenza ( HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in up to 100 % mortality among infected birds. This causes massive economic losses to poultry farmers due to mass culling and trade restrictions. The impact of this disease is not limited to poultry farms, but also affects global trade, prices of poultry products, and farmers' livelihoods. Since the disease was first detected in India in 2006, the country has recorded over 500 combined outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.

A major outbreak of bird flu could reduce India's GDP growth by 1.5 per cent. If the disease spreads unchecked, more than 20 per cent of the country's poultry population is at risk of being affected and destroyed. In 2006, the bird flu outbreak caused an estimated direct and indirect loss of ₹ 2,200 to ₹ 3,000 crore. An outbreak in Manipur also caused losses equivalent to 0.5 per cent of the state's GDP. The disease is also a public health concern. According to the World Health Organisation ( WHO), 1,003 human cases of H5N1 avian influenza have been reported in 25 countries, including India, since 2003, resulting in 479 deaths. Studies of the virus have shown that the H5N1 strain, clade 2.3.2.1a, has been responsible for most bird flu outbreaks in chickens. Infections with this virus have recently been reported in various animal species, including mammals. Three cases of human infection have also been reported. Therefore, its control is essential to minimise economic losses to poultry farmers and prevent the spread of the virus from chickens to other animals and humans.

Currently, there is no specific commercial vaccine available to protect against the H5N1 virus clade 2.3.2.1a. Therefore, the development of an indigenous vaccine is crucial for India. This vaccine, developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, aims to address this need and provides protection against the H5N1 virus clade 2.3.2.1a currently circulating in the country. (ANI)