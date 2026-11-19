The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is preparing to issue guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in capital markets, including disclosures and accountability requirements for related entities, SEBI Whole Time Member (WTM) KVR Murty said on Thursday. Addressing a World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) event in Mumbai, Murty highlighted the growing role of AI in trading and investment decisions, while stressing the need for stronger regulatory oversight as autonomous AI systems become increasingly sophisticated.

"SEBI is also preparing to issue guidelines for responsible usage of AI in the capital markets, including disclosures and accountability of related entities," he said. Murty noted that AI is enabling ordinary investors to develop their own trading algorithms, while the emergence of autonomous AI agents presents new challenges for regulators.

"An AI agent is given a goal, not a fixed set of rules, and it can change how it trades as it learns. So how do you approve a strategy that rewrites itself?" he questioned. Highlighting the potential risks of widespread adoption of AI-driven trading systems, he raised concerns about situations where millions of investors could use agents built on similar models and data, potentially triggering simultaneous market exits.

"We don't have every answer yet, and I doubt any regulator in this room does. But one principle will not change: every agent, however intelligent, must be traceable, and someone must answer for what it does," Murty said. He further noted that AI applications in market surveillance, compliance and fraud detection offer significant potential, although governance frameworks remain incomplete.

According to Murty, SEBI has already created a verification agency to examine risk and return claims made by investment advisers, research analysts and algorithmic trading providers. Speaking on technological advancements in settlement systems, Murty highlighted that India's Demat 2.0 pilot facilitated fundraising of Rs 1,025 crore by three issuers, with bond and cash settlement taking place simultaneously through central bank digital currency (CBDC) on a T+0 basis.

However, he cautioned against rushing the adoption of tokenisation, stressing the importance of robust governance. "What we need is stronger governance, not faster adoption," he said.

Murty also urged market infrastructure institutions to invest in research and development, potentially through dedicated laboratories functioning as Securities Market Innovation Hubs. Emphasising the importance of investor confidence, he said, "Technology can strengthen that trust. It cannot substitute for it."

He added that the future of capital markets would be determined by their ability to support the real economy, maintain resilience and safeguard investor trust rather than merely increasing trading volumes. (ANI)