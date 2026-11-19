The burgeoning six-a-side Baller ​League said on Thursday that ​it will launch in 2027 ‌its ​own Nations Cup tournament spanning 64 cities and 16 countries with $1 million each for the winning men's ‌and women's teams.

"We believe it is the biggest prize ever put up for amateur footballers,” Baller League CEO Felix Starck said in a statement. Founded in 2024 ‌in Germany and now with leagues in the UK and the ‌US, the Baller League offers audiences a glitzier, shorter and cheaper version of watching the so-called "Beautiful Game" compared to traditional 90-minute soccer.

“Football is pricing out the people who made it. ⁠A ​ticket to the ⁠World Cup cost thousands of dollars,” said Starck, stressing how any team could aspire to ⁠win its Nations Cup. "Anyone can put a team together and enter. No academy, no ​agent, no contract needed. You win your city, then your country, then ⁠you play for your nation against the rest of the world."

The tournament runs from June ⁠26 ​to November 7 with 16 national champions competing in the final weekend at a host city to be announced. “We don’t want people’s money ⁠to compete in this,” Starck, a German entrepreneur who founded the Baller League ⁠with backing ⁠from professional footballers, told Reuters.

Baller League is backed by investors such as EQT Ventures, and recently wrapped up its ‌inaugural season ‌in the US.