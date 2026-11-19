Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor expressed his thoughts on legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL, saying that the reception he would get in India and worldwide as he came out to bat will always stay with him, adding that he had never heard of a foreign player getting such massive cheers on New Zealand soil. Ross was speaking to ANI at an event in Mumbai. Dhoni's illustrious IPL career, which spanned 19 seasons and five trophies for CSK as a captain, ended on Tuesday, with the franchise not retaining him ahead of the 2027 auctions. However, Dhoni, 45, will continue his association with CSK as a team mentor, with his role being officially announced by the five-time champions on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Ross, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2008-10 and for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors India till 2014, said, "Chennai, I think was the second game I ever played of IPL and we lost to Dhoni and obviously the memories I have of Dhoni is obviously a great player, great captain, but I will never forget every time he came out to bat, the noise, whether you were in Chennai or playing a home game, the reception he got all over the world was amazing and the time he came out in New Zealand and Auckland. I have never heard a foreign batsman have such a great reception as Dhoni did that day." Having been one of the tournament's faces since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher, and one of the most influential players in the competition. Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)