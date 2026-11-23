NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India, the global technology and digital engineering hub of the Volkswagen Group, has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2026 by Great Place To Work® India for the second consecutive year.

The recognition reflects the organization's continued commitment to creating a workplace where women technologists can innovate, build long-term careers, progress into leadership roles and continue growing through different stages of life. Guided by its belief, “Gender Matters, Meritocracy Even More!”, the organization combines opportunities in emerging technologies with leadership development, merit-based career growth, flexibility and holistic wellbeing. Women in Leadership and Long-Term Career Growth

Women today represent 40% of the organization's Apex Leadership. Development programs are designed to support women at different stages of their leadership journey. Through EVOLVE, 71% of participants from the last two batches have progressed into people-manager roles, while Speed Mentoring provides direct access to women leaders, creating opportunities to learn from their experiences, perspectives and career journeys. Fair and equitable compensation practices are another important part of this commitment. The organization continues to focus on advancing pay equity as part of its broader approach to building a fair, inclusive and merit-driven workplace. For this year’s hires the pay parity ratio stands at 1:0.97 (men : women), reflecting near pay parity across genders. Progression rates are closely aligned across genders here with nearly 1 in every 4 women getting promoted this year.

Creating Opportunities for Women to Innovate in Technology Innovation and Improvement (INI) Days enable employees to dedicate four hours every fortnight to innovation, learning and improvement, creating dedicated space away from routine work to explore new ideas, build capabilities and drive meaningful change. Platforms such as i.Mobilothon and Tech Road Shows further encourage experimentation, collaboration and technology-led problem solving.

Technology capability-building is embedded across the organization, enabling women technologists to continuously build skills in AI, cloud and other emerging technologies. AI Power X, the organization's flagship AI learning journey, empowers employees to progress from AI awareness to enterprise-scale AI leadership. Together, these initiatives create an environment where women can learn, experiment, innovate and contribute to technology-led solutions across the Volkswagen Group's global digital ecosystem.

Supporting Women Through Different Life Stages Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India supports women through different stages of their personal and professional journeys. Its trust-based hybrid working model combines flexibility, autonomy and meaningful in-person collaboration, complemented by well-equipped maternity rooms, company-sponsored creche facilities through trusted childcare partners and nurse-care coverage for children with special needs.

Through Powering New Mothers, women have a network where they can navigate the transition into parenthood through conversations and shared experiences with fellow mothers. Sessions on parenting like ‘Parenting in the age of screens’, ‘Working parents’ guilt’ & ‘Work life integration’ are some of the path breaking topics covered in this year. Recognizing the importance of shared parenting ,these sessions were expanded to employees who are fathers, helping them navigate through their co-parenting journey. These efforts are reflected in a significant milestone, with 100% of women returning to work following maternity leave over the past three years, reinforcing the organization's focus on enabling career continuity through different life stages. Employees also have access to thoughtfully designed leave options such as Happiness Leaves for longer breaks to pause and recharge and Culture & Diversity Leaves, providing greater choice around cultural, religious and personal occasions.

Wellbeing extends across physical, social, emotional, lifestyle and financial dimensions through specialist healthcare instant access via Practo, proactive care through expert led sessions & workshops, health screening camps and dedicated on-site expert counsellors providing confidential support for nurturing emotional wellbeing. Sports is given focus through organization level indoor and outdoor sports tournaments helping build camaraderie and a sense of belonging. The organization also creates space candid conversations helping with navigating relationships at work, while initiatives such as workshops on Smart Money Moves equip women employees with practical insights into money management, financial security and long-term planning. Soumi Alphons, Chief People Officer, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India, said, "For women in technology, a fulfilling career is about more than the role they hold. It is about having opportunities to innovate, the confidence to pursue leadership and the support to navigate different stages of life. Our focus is on creating an environment where women can continue to grow without having to choose between their professional aspirations and personal responsibilities. This recognition for the second consecutive year reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where merit, equality and equity shape every opportunity."

Sidharth Yadav, Group CEO, Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions, said, "We are nurturing a workplace where gender does not determine one's success or limit their potential. Merit takes over each time." Beyond the workplace, the organization extends its commitment to women's empowerment by enabling sustainable livelihoods for women from underprivileged backgrounds through various skill-development initiatives and scholarships in partnership with the Lila Poonawalla Foundation for undergraduate program, supporting young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing education and careers in technology as a part of their CSR initiatives.

The recognition marks another milestone in Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India's journey towards building an inclusive, merit-driven technology workplace where women can innovate, progress into leadership, navigate different stages of life and build meaningful, long-term careers. About Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India

Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions India is the global technology and digital engineering hub of the Volkswagen Group, driving digital transformation across customer, product and enterprise domains. With more than 4,500 technology professionals, the organization develops AI-powered products, digital platforms and scalable solutions that support some of the world's most iconic automotive brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Škoda, Bentley, MAN, Scania, TRATON, Ducati, CUPRA, SEAT and other Volkswagen Group enterprises. As part of the Volkswagen Group's global digital ecosystem, the organization plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of software-driven mobility through innovation, engineering excellence and customer-centric digital solutions. 2026 marks a significant milestone as the company celebrates 10 years of its digital journey in India, alongside the first anniversary of the unified Volkswagen Group Digital Solutions organization spanning India, Germany and Portugal.

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