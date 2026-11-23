CPM Kannur District Secretary KK Ragesh on Monday welcomed the court verdict sentencing three accused in the Payyannur Dhanaraj murder case and urged the Kerala government to appeal against the acquittal of the other accused. Ragesh said the verdict had exposed the RSS’s claim that it had no role in the murder and described those convicted as RSS criminals.

He said, "Some accused had been acquitted on the benefit of doubt and called on the government to examine the reasons behind the acquittals before deciding on further legal action." Questioning the court’s assessment of the evidence, Ragesh alleged that the testimony of the first witness had not been accepted because he was a CPM branch secretary. He also raised questions over whether political considerations had influenced the proceedings.

Ragesh said, "It was necessary to examine whether the acquittals resulted from lapses in the investigation, shortcomings in the prosecution or the court’s failure to accept the evidence relating to the alleged conspiracy." He alleged, "The court had not treated the murder as an incident carried out without prior planning, but the alleged conspiracy was not established to the court’s satisfaction."

Urging the government to study all aspects of the verdict, Ragesh said, "These issues should be examined in detail while considering an appeal." Earlier in the day, a court in Kannur convicted three BJP-RSS workers for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj in Payyannur while acquitting 17 others, including an accused who was later killed in a suspected retaliatory attack.

Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court Judge K N Prashanth delivered the verdict more than a decade after the killing, holding the murder charge proved against the first three accused, TP Biju (first accused) and brothers M Vipin (second accused) and M Vaishakh (third accused). Sentencing is scheduled for November 25. Out of the 20 BJP-RSS workers originally named in the case, 3 were found guilty. Murder charges were proved against TP Biju, M Vipin, and M Vaishakh.

17 accused were acquitted. Accused Nos. 4 to 20 were given the benefit of doubt. According to the court’s findings, the prosecution failed to prove the motive or alleged conspiracy, and the testimony of the first witness was found unreliable. The trial concluded for 19 accused, while the 12th accused, C Biju (alias Choorakkatt Biju), was killed later in an alleged retaliatory attack in which CPI(M) workers were accused.

Dhanaraj (40), a former Ezhimala CPI(M) branch secretary and DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death on July 11, 2016, at his residence in Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat, Payyannur. According to the prosecution, a group of BJP-RSS men trailed Dhanaraj on motorcycles and attacked him around 9:15 pm just as he reached his house on a bike.

Hearing the commotion, his mother, CV Madhavi, and his wife, NV Sajina, rushed out and witnessed the assault. Neighbour Prajeesh, who also arrived after hearing the noise, filed the complaint and deposed as the first witness. Dhanaraj succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Registered during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, the case has reached its verdict more than a decade later amid scrutiny over gaps in the investigation and prosecution. (ANI)