The pound edged higher against the dollar ​on Monday, although it pared back some ​earlier gains as the greenback steadied and ‌investors parsed ​through fresh hints about the economic outlook.

Growth in Britain's private sector slowed slightly this month, as weaker foreign demand for services and weaker demand in the ‌property market was largely offset by the buildout of artificial intelligence capacity, a survey showed. The S&P Global composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down in November from October's eight-month high, landing slightly below economists' median expectation in a Reuters ‌poll but remaining in the range it has been in since July.

"The fall in the composite activity PMI ‌in November suggests that the recent resilience of the economy is fading in Q4. But with price pressures remaining elevated, this is unlikely to prevent the Bank of England from raising interest rates for a second time in a row in December," Ashley Webb, ⁠senior UK economist ​at Capital Economics, said. Sterling ⁠was last 0.1% firmer at $1.3096 after rising as high as $1.3144 earlier in the session. The pound has fallen against the dollar for three ⁠straight weeks, and is down by more than 2% so far this month.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by ​25 basis points earlier this month, its first increase of the year. Many other major central banks ⁠raised rates sooner in an effort to contain inflation driven by the Iran war and an energy price shock, but BoE policymakers have ⁠long ​favoured a wait-and-see approach. Money markets were last assigning around an 83% chance to another 25 basis-point increase in mid-December and pricing in at least three such hikes by July 2027. Some analysts and economists, however, ⁠see market pricing as overdone, with Capital Economics' Webb saying that the firm was only expecting one further hike from ⁠the BoE, in December.

Against ⁠the euro, the pound on Monday nudged 0.1% higher to 83.7 pence per euro as the PMI figures showed euro zone growth momentum held up in November, ‌but performance diverged between ‌countries and business confidence looking ahead fell.