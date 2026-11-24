Businesses buying from abroad had more policy changes to track in the first half of 2026 as major economies raised some tariffs, changed export controls and lowered other barriers to keep goods moving. The World Trade Organization's latest report on G20 trade measures found that the value of imports covered by restrictive and other non-facilitating measures still in force reached a record US$4.5 trillion by 30 June. That amounted to 29.6 per cent of G20 imports, up from 27.9 per cent at the end of 2025.

G20 economies introduced 697 trade and trade-related measures in the first six months of 2026 after recording 874 during all of 2025. The totals include new measures and adjustments to existing ones, such as tariff changes, export controls and rules affecting particular sectors. The WTO's broader monitoring also found an increase in policy activity beyond the G20, whose economies account for roughly 80–85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade.

The report compares a full year of data for 2025 with six months of data through 30 June 2026. It also tracks the stockpile, meaning the value of trade covered by measures introduced since 2009 that were still in force on the reporting date. The distinction matters for a business deciding whether a proposed shipment faces a newly introduced restriction or one that has been in place for years.

New restrictions mounted and export measures hit a record

G20 economies introduced 206 restrictive and other non-facilitating measures from January to June 2026, more than the 194 recorded in all of 2025. Import-related measures covered US$2.0 trillion, or 12.9 per cent of G20 imports, in the first half of 2026, following US$2.8 trillion, or 19.1 per cent, in 2025. The WTO said those were the two highest levels in its records and around ten times the levels it had recorded over the preceding 15 years.

New export-related measures, including changes to tariffs and export controls, covered a record US$711 billion, or 4.8 per cent of G20 exports, in the first half of 2026. The corresponding 2025 figures were US$126 billion and 0.9 per cent. The accumulated value of exports covered by measures still in force reached US$1.3 trillion, or 9.1 per cent of G20 exports, up from 5.4 per cent at the end of 2025.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said G20 economies introduced more than four-fifths of the restrictive and other non-facilitating measures affecting imports and exports that were in force as of 30 June. She urged WTO members to exercise restraint in adding new restrictions and to keep trade policy open, predictable and transparent. Predictability matters for companies that need to price orders or select suppliers before they know what conditions will apply when the goods arrive.

Tariff relief increased as goods and services took different paths

G20 economies adopted 282 trade-facilitating measures in the first half of 2026, exceeding the 225 recorded in all of 2025. The new import measures that eased trade covered an estimated US$977 billion, or 6.4 per cent of G20 imports, after covering US$1.1 trillion, or 7.8 per cent, in 2025. Export measures that made trade easier covered a record US$560 billion, or 3.8 per cent of G20 exports, more than five times the US$101 billion, or 0.7 per cent, recorded in 2025.

Much of the increase reflected temporary responses to disruptions associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, including tariff reductions and removals. Okonjo-Iweala said G20 economies accounted for nearly three-quarters of the imports worldwide that benefited from measures making trade easier and almost all the exports benefiting from such measures during 2025 and the first half of 2026. A temporary tariff cut can ease costs on affected goods at a time when businesses are trying to keep supplies moving through a disruption.

Demand for goods used to support artificial intelligence helped merchandise trade hold up better than the WTO had projected. On 8 October, the WTO raised its 2026 forecast for growth in world merchandise trade volume to 3.9 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in March. The value of merchandise trade rose by about 15 per cent year on year in the first half, and commercial services trade rose by about 14 per cent in value over the same period. The WTO lowered its full-year forecast for commercial services trade growth to 3.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent, largely because the Middle East conflict affected transport and travel services.

How G20 economies are handling disputes and trade remedies

G20 economies recorded 455 trade remedy actions in 2025, comprising 345 initiations and 110 terminations, followed by 209 actions in the first half of 2026, with 188 initiations and 21 terminations. The average number of cases opened per month rose from 28.8 to 31.3, with anti-dumping measures remaining the most commonly used instrument and the amount of trade affected by remedies staying limited. G20 members also used the WTO committees on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and Technical Barriers to Trade to notify measures and raise specific concerns without resorting to dispute settlement.

The report points to ongoing dialogue on underlying trade imbalances and stronger efforts to negotiate solutions. The WTO has monitored G20 trade measures since 2009, following a request from G20 leaders for the WTO, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to track trade and investment policies. The trade report is issued under the WTO Director-General's responsibility and published alongside a G20 investment measures report issued under the responsibility of the heads of the OECD and UNCTAD, making changes in trade and investment policy easier for governments and businesses to track.

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G20 adds 206 restrictive trade measures in six months, more than in all of 2025 combined WTO finds trade restrictions cover nearly 30% of G20 imports as barriers pile up How the Strait of Hormuz disruption prompted G20 economies to cut some trade barriers Demand for AI goods lifts WTO trade outlook as G20 export restrictions hit a record

WTO trade outlook · wto-g20-trade-measures-2026.md