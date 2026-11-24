Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a tour of Japan, held a discussion on Tuesday with leaders of ASHA workers protesting at Freedom Park through a video call while travelling on a train. Appealing to the protesting workers to call off their agitation, Shivakumar urged them to trust his assurance that their demands would be addressed and said their continued protest was causing difficulties for ASHA workers.

"Respond to your demands, trust me. Give up your anger. You are continuing the protest without accepting my request. This is causing trouble to ASHA women workers," he said. He also referred to the demands raised by Anganwadi workers and said he would take up the issues concerning different departments with the Finance Department during the Assembly session.

"Anganwadi workers are preparing to go to Delhi. There are different demands related to different departments. I will discuss your demands with the Finance Department during the session. Withdraw your protest. We will respond to your demands. You are working hard, and justice will be done to you," he assured. The Chief Minister cautioned the workers against political leaders expressing support for their agitation, alleging that they were using the protest for political purposes. He appealed to the workers to give him time until the session to address their concerns.

"Political leaders who are showing concern for you will not help you. They are using you for their politics. I am definitely promising to solve your problem. Give me time till the session. Poor women should not suffer day and night, in sun and cold," he said. Referring to the state government's guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said the government understood the difficulties faced by women workers amid rising prices. He also cited the inclusion of ASHA workers under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, saying the decision was taken in recognition of their hard work.

"During the price rise, we understand your pain and problems. That is why we came forward to give guarantees. Initially, there was discussion that Gruha Lakshmi scheme should not be given to ASHA workers. But considering your hard work, we gave the scheme. I will meet you after I return from the Japan tour," he said. Reiterating his appeal, Shivakumar said he had special concern for ASHA workers and assured them that the government would find a solution to their demands.

"I have special concern for ASHA workers. We will definitely find a solution to your problem; please call off the protest," the Chief Minister appealed to the workers from Japan. Shivakumar is on an official visit to Japan to strengthen the state's investment outreach and explore global urban development and infrastructure practices to support Karnataka's future growth. (ANI)