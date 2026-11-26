A length of copper wire is easy to recognise, valuable enough to collect and fairly straightforward to separate from a pile of scrap. The same amount of copper scattered through discarded products and mixed with other materials presents a much harder job for anyone hoping to use it again. The copper still exists in both cases, but the difference in what it takes to recover it helps explain why an economy could recycle more and still fall short of its environmental goals.

In his 2022 paper Circular Economy: Illusion or First Step towards a Sustainable Economy: A Physico-Economic Perspective, published in the journal Sustainability, Gunter Stephan examines what happens when the promise of a circular economy meets the laws of physics. He brings economics and thermodynamics together to explore a question that a recycling rate alone cannot answer. Once the energy needed to recover materials and the waste left behind are counted, how much pressure has a circular business or public policy actually taken off nature?

A circular economy offers several ways to get more use from what people already own, from repairing a machine to putting its working parts into another one. The more ambitious promise is that economic activity could eventually carry on without drawing on finite resources, an idea Stephan tests through physical principles and examples from earlier research. His conclusion leaves room for substantial gains from keeping goods in service for longer, even as it rules out a perfectly closed economy in which every material comes back ready for another round.

What a factory filter reveals about where waste goes

A factory that installs a filter to clean its exhaust can point to a real change for people living nearby, because fewer particles escape into the air they breathe. Inside the equipment, those particles collect as dust that someone must remove for the filter to keep working, and that dust may need disposal as hazardous waste. Following the particles from chimney to landfill reveals a cost that would disappear from an assessment ending at the factory gate.

Economists call this way of following physical inputs and outputs a material balance, and its appeal lies in a simple observation about the things we make. A building can hold raw materials in its walls for generations, just as a machine can keep metal in productive use for decades, before wear or demolition releases those materials again. A longer working life buys time and can spare the resources needed for a replacement, but the eventual destination of the original materials still matters.

Stephan identifies three ways human activity can overwhelm the natural cycles on which it depends, even when the quantities entering and leaving an economy balance on paper. Transport concentrates substances far from their origins, as soils burdened by heavy metals illustrate, and manufacturing changes substances into forms such as persistent plastics that local ecosystems struggle to break down. The sheer speed at which an industrial economy moves materials creates further pressure whenever people extract resources faster than nature can replenish them or release waste faster than the receiving environment can absorb it.

Some unwanted by-products find buyers, as happens when a chemical manufacturer can use the residue from one process as an ingredient in another. Other residues have little market value, leaving the public to bear the cost when pollutants accumulate in shared air, water or soil. Time changes that calculation too, since the climate effect of carbon dioxide depends on the amount that builds up in the atmosphere across many years, something a single year's emissions figure cannot show on its own.

Why the last scraps take so much energy to recover

Imagine opening a valve between a vessel filled with gas and an empty one, allowing the gas to spread until it occupies both containers. Closing the valve leaves gas on both sides, and anyone who wants the original arrangement back must supply energy to pump it into the first vessel. Stephan uses this thought experiment to explain entropy, a concept in thermodynamics that helps describe why a substance disperses spontaneously and why concentrating it again takes work.

Copper follows a version of that journey as miners extract and refine it, manufacturers combine it with other materials, and discarded products break up or get mixed with waste. A recycler has good reason to collect the cleanest, most concentrated copper first, because smaller traces scattered across a larger volume of waste demand more effort to separate. The energy and resources required can rise disproportionately as recovery approaches completion, making the last few percentage points a very different undertaking from the first few.

The same distinction between quantity and usefulness applies to energy itself, since a machine converts only part of its energy input into the work its operator wants. The remainder spreads as heat, and once that heat dissipates into the surroundings, the original energy is far harder to put back to work. Digital services illustrate the importance of keeping both sides of the account visible, because a shift that reduces the amount of physical material passing through the economy can increase demand for the energy that runs it.

Sunlight gives Earth a continuing supply of energy from outside, which helps explain how living things can grow and complex structures can form within the limits set by thermodynamics. The opportunity for a circular economy depends partly on how well people can harness that energy and how efficiently they use it to keep valuable materials in circulation. The source of power for a recovery plant belongs in the same assessment as the tonnes of material leaving it, particularly when the next increase in recovery calls for much more energy.

The mining bill that future buyers inherit

A company extracting a rich deposit of ore can sell the metal at a price that covers its equipment, labour and transport, leaving both seller and buyer satisfied with the deal. The people who will mine the remaining lower-grade deposits have no place at that bargaining table, even though they may have to process more rock and use more energy for the same amount of metal. Stephan argues that a resource price ought to reflect both the cost of extraction today and the extra expense that today's decision passes on to future users.

Market prices can leave out other costs, including damage caused during production and consumption and the landfill space that a discarded product may eventually occupy. An inefficient production method can look like the cheapest option for a business when other people absorb enough of its costs, even where a more efficient technology is already available at industrial scale. Environmental taxes could change that choice by making a polluting process more expensive to operate and giving a cleaner alternative a better chance of paying its way.

Stephan also calls for governments to examine subsidies and legally protected rights that let users draw on resources without bearing their full cost. These arrangements influence which technologies attract investment and can keep companies committed to equipment that looked economical under yesterday's prices. For a business deciding whether to replace a production line, the price attached to raw materials and pollution could matter as much as the engineering advances that made a cleaner line possible.

How to tell whether a circular system earns its name

A company can weigh the metal it sends for recycling with considerable precision, but that figure says little about whether repairing a machine would have saved more resources. A repair that keeps the whole machine working preserves the use of its components and may postpone the manufacture of a replacement, even if the company sends fewer kilograms to the recycler that year. Stephan highlights research proposing a measure of the environmental value retained across a product's life, including the production of new materials that reuse, repair, remanufacturing or recycling actually displaces.

Different businesses may close a material loop by recovering scrap, slow it by extending a product's working life, or narrow it by using less material for each unit they make. The paper discusses efforts to capture all three strategies in a common measure and calls for better indicators that follow materials along the full value chain. It also asks who gains and who bears the costs, since different versions of a circular economy can have different consequences for economic growth and the distribution of income.

For the copper in a discarded machine, the most revealing question may come before anyone weighs the scrap or estimates what a recycler will pay for it. Could the machine serve another owner, could a repair keep its motor running, and how much new mining and energy use would either choice avoid over the rest of its life? A circular economy takes a credible step towards sustainability when the answers show a real reduction in harm to the environment and the people who depend on it.