Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with ‌the Trump administration's fresh tariffs hanging over the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under ‌trade deals completed or under negotiation.

Hanoi is hosting the two-day talks between members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and ‌the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, where European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said logistics, trade facilitation and supply chains were discussed. Sefcovic said the EU and the CPTPP had agreed to set up an early warning mechanism for supply chain resilience to try to mitigate trade turmoil.

"We need to pay a lot of attention to the ⁠good functioning of ​the supply chains because we ⁠have seen how they can be weaponised in the course of the last couple of years," he told reporters. PACIFIC PACT 'MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER'

The CPTPP is the successor to ⁠the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally led by the United States that was widely seen as a counterweight to China's influence before US President Donald Trump withdrew ​from the pact in 2017. It now comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Britain.

In a ⁠statement ahead of the meeting, Australia's trade minister, Don Farrell, said the CPTPP dialogue would also focus on upholding fair and open trade. "The CPTPP’s high standards, stability and ⁠predictability are ​more important than ever in the current global trading environment," he said.

The latest US tariff move is set to inflame trade tension with China, making it the key target of Washington's bid to reorder global trade by punishing the factory of the world through pressure on ⁠other countries. Sefcovic said he strongly rejected Washington's premise that the EU was a source of overcapacity, adding that it was important Washington respects ⁠the 15% levy the bloc ⁠had concluded with the United States.

"I would say, to the contrary, we are one of the economies which is most exposed to the negative impacts of the global overcapacity," he said. "Together, the EU and the ‌US could do much ‌more together as a joint action to tackle global overcapacity."