At half past six in the evening, just as drivers in a simulated day requested the most electricity, the charging station's battery had already reached the lowest charge its controller would allow. Only hours earlier, the same battery had been as full as its operating rules permitted, with solar panels and a wind turbine producing more electricity than the station could immediately use. What happened between those two moments helps explain how a station can put 96% of its renewable electricity to use and still need power from the grid when prices are highest.

Sanam Kouser and colleagues followed those decisions in AI-Based Energy Management of a Grid-Connected PV–Wind–BESS Electric Vehicle Charging Station Using Tabular Q-Learning: Formulation and 24 h Simulation Assessment, published in the journal Energies. The team built a computer model of a charging station where solar panels, wind generation, a stationary battery and a connection to the electricity grid all shared the job of supplying power. Across one simulated day, a learning-based controller had 288 opportunities to decide how the station should use the electricity available to it.

The model recorded a grid electricity bill roughly 38% lower than the figure reported for a comparison case, a difference that would matter to anyone paying to run a bank of chargers. The researchers found three reasons to treat that number cautiously, starting with the 70 kilowatt-hours of stored electricity the station used over the day. The records also left open how much charging drivers received and how the comparison station used its own resources, both essential details for judging whether the controller earned the apparent savings.

What the station had to decide every five minutes

A station operator buying electricity under the study's tariff faced prices ranging from five units per kilowatt-hour overnight to 12 units between five and ten in the evening. Beyond the changing requests from vehicles, the model included a steady 46-kilowatt load that the station had to supply even during quiet periods for the chargers. A 200-kilowatt-hour battery gave the controller some freedom to choose when to buy electricity, subject to a limit of 80 kilowatts on how quickly the battery could take in or release power.

The researchers chose tabular Q-learning, a form of reinforcement learning that records scores for possible actions in a table that an operator can inspect. Every five minutes, the controller looked up a decision using five pieces of information about the station, including renewable output, requested charging power, battery charge, the current tariff and the voltage on the shared direct-current connection. Faster controls on the electrical converters handled voltage regulation between those decisions, leaving the supervisor to manage how power moved through the station.

The scoring system rewarded putting renewable electricity to use and assigned penalties for buying grid power, wasting available generation, straying from the target voltage and changing the battery's charge level. Some priorities pulled in different directions because storing a midday surplus involves cycling the battery, and sending that surplus to the grid can also earn credit for using renewable energy. The rules enforced the battery's operating limits, but the scoring system placed no value on leaving a particular amount of electricity in reserve at midnight for the following day.

Where the solar and wind power went

The model's wind output reached almost 90 kilowatts in the morning, and solar generation peaked around midday at just over 145 kilowatts, after a dip near ten in the morning. Because their strongest hours fell at different times, the two sources together reached a peak of about 204 kilowatts, below the total someone might expect from adding their individual peaks. Over the full day, they generated 1,729.87 kilowatt-hours, of which 68.16 kilowatt-hours went unused, mostly accumulating after the battery filled late in the morning.

The resulting 96.06% renewable utilisation figure counts electricity used on site, stored in the battery or exported through the grid connection- three destinations with different consequences for a station operator. A kilowatt-hour sent to the grid at noon counted just as much toward that percentage as one saved to charge a vehicle after sunset, and the paper reported no income from exports. Readers interested in how much of a driver's charge came from local wind or sunshine would need a breakdown of where the energy went to answer that question.

The battery began the day at 55% charge, fell to its 20% operating floor before five in the morning and returned to its 95% ceiling shortly after eleven. Between two and five in the afternoon, it released roughly 82 kilowatt-hours when grid electricity cost six units per kilowatt-hour, leaving around 68 kilowatt-hours available for the evening period when the price doubled. By about 6:24 p.m. the battery had reached its lower limit again, leaving the station without access to stored power for roughly three hours and 36 minutes of the five-hour peak-price period.

What the lower electricity bill leaves unanswered

Across the day, the reported cost of grid electricity fell from about 9,210 tariff units in the comparison case to 5,685 under the learning-based controller, a difference of 38.27%. Roughly 56% of that difference arose during the expensive evening period, even though the battery had little left to offer by the time vehicle demand peaked. The highest draw on the grid fell by just 5.81%, illustrating how a station can buy fewer expensive kilowatt-hours across an evening and still place a heavy demand on the network during its busiest few minutes.

Putting a price on the missing 70 kilowatt-hours shows how the choice of a midnight stopping point affects the comparison, particularly if an operator expects to repeat the schedule the next morning. At the cheapest and most expensive rates in the model, replacing that energy would cost between 350 and 840 units, equivalent to about 10% to 24% of the apparent saving. Under the assumption that the comparison case drew nothing from storage, that adjustment would put the estimated reduction near 29% to 34%, a range that still needs testing with both batteries finishing at the same charge.

For drivers, the relevant measure is how much of the electricity they requested actually reached their vehicles, especially during the afternoon and early evening when scheduled charging repeatedly fell below demand. Requested charging power peaked at 144.26 kilowatts and scheduled power at 141.97 kilowatts, but comparing those two moments reveals little about the energy missed across several hours. Without the original five-minute records, the team could neither calculate the total charging shortfall nor establish how much of the lower bill might reflect vehicles receiving less electricity.

The comparison carries a further uncertainty because the case labelled "without EMS" gives no clear account of its battery use, renewable allocation, exports or charging priorities. Reading the cost chart against the tariff schedule suggests that the managed station bought around 440 fewer kilowatt-hours from the grid than its counterpart, roughly twice the energy its battery discharged all day. That gap gives the researchers a concrete reason to examine differences in how the two stations used renewable generation and served vehicles before assigning a financial benefit to the learning algorithm.

What a real charging station would need to know

On the electrical side, the shared direct-current connection stayed between 746.05 and 750 volts against a 750-volt target, and modelled grid frequency ranged from 49.956 to 50.025 hertz. A separate check on whether the recorded power flows added up produced a discrepancy that reached roughly minus 60 kilowatts, substantial for a station whose total load peaked near 180 kilowatts. The available records could not distinguish among unmet demand, losses or loads omitted from the calculation, and brief mismatches as equipment changed operating points, leaving the electricity accounts open to question.

A closer test would give each controller the same weather, charging requests, tariff and battery reserve, then compare it with straightforward operating rules and methods that plan using forecasts. Repeating the exercise with measured weather across seasons and actual charging sessions would show how decisions hold up when drivers arrive earlier than expected, or wind generation falls away before sunset. Reproducing the learning controller also requires details missing from the paper, including how measurements were grouped for the table, which actions were available and how strongly each outcome influenced the score.

The battery's movements during this single day amounted to at least 0.93 equivalent full cycles, enough to make wear and replacement costs relevant to a longer assessment of the station's finances. The researchers propose testing efficiency, battery ageing, forecast errors and communication delays, then connecting an actual controller to a real-time simulator to see how quickly and accurately it responds. For an operator considering the design, the most revealing test would be to repeat that evening rush, record how much energy every driver received and check the electricity bill after restoring the battery reserve for tomorrow.