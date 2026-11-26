Trade barriers, ​including tariffs, hamper ​growth for ‌both sides, ​German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on ‌Thursday, urging compliance with existing agreements after the United States' latest tariff hikes. Germany ‌has taken note of the new ‌US tariffs but assumes that the Turnberry Agreement will be honoured, Wadephul told reporters at ⁠a ​press ⁠conference in Berlin with his Romanian counterpart Dan ⁠Neculăescu. The agreement sets a ceiling ​of 15% on US tariffs on most ⁠EU imports.

"It is perfectly clear to ⁠us ​that all trade barriers – and that includes tariffs – hinder economic growth ⁠in both markets," harming businesses and consumers ⁠and ⁠merely creating new uncertainties, he said.