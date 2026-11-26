German formin urges compliance with existing deals after Trump's new tariffs
Trade barriers, including tariffs, hamper growth for both sides, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday, urging compliance with existing agreements after the United States' latest tariff hikes. Germany has taken note of the new US tariffs but assumes that the Turnberry Agreement will be honoured, Wadephul told reporters at a press conference in Berlin with his Romanian counterpart Dan Neculăescu. The agreement sets a ceiling of 15% on US tariffs on most EU imports.
"It is perfectly clear to us that all trade barriers – and that includes tariffs – hinder economic growth in both markets," harming businesses and consumers and merely creating new uncertainties, he said.