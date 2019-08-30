A responsible Chowkidar is a must for a secure nation: Gangwar

Emphasising on employment potential and relevance of the private security segment, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday said a responsible watchman is a prerequisite for a secure nation. "Private security industry is among one of the five top-most employment-generating sectors in the country. About 50 lakh security personnel are safeguarding our factories, banks, offices and apartments and doing great service to the nation," Gangwar said addressing a private security conclave at FICCI here.

Gangwar said, "A responsible chowkidar (watchman) is a must for a secure nation." He further said that with the passage of the Code on Wages by Parliament on August 2, the central government has given the right of minimum wages to about 50 crore unorganised sector workers and the same will be applicable to security guards also.

The minister added, "Wages of security guards vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 13,000 in various states. To do away with these discrepancies, we have made provision of national minimum floor wage and no state government can fix the wages below this floor wage." Gangwar said the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, to improve working conditions and safety of the employees.

"We have also launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PMSYM) scheme to bring all the workers under the cover of social security. With a monthly contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200, workers can get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years," he added. The minister appealed to employers of the security agencies to motivate security guards to take benefit from the PMSYM.

He assured that the central government is working on the principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and is using technology to make life easy for everyone. Steps to promote single-licence, single-registration and single-return in place of multiple licence, registration and returns will definitely promote 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of doing Business', he added.

