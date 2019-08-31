International Development News
FAA panel reviewing 737 MAX certification will take additional time

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 31-08-2019 00:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday a blue-ribbon panel of experts around the world will need a few more weeks to finish its review into the Boeing 737 MAX certification.

The team, which is reviewing the approval of the now grounded jet involved in two fatal crashes since October, is taking additional time to finish documenting its work and the FAA said it expects its recommendations in the coming weeks.

Boeing has said it hopes to complete a key certification test flight in the "September time frame."

COUNTRY : United States
