AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case study challenge for premier business school students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers. The overall strategy of the company is to be a leader in payment solutions by delivering secure, innovative products that engage a customer across the product value chain in a cost-effective manner.

To this end, AGSTTL has launched an internal project Horizon to fuel digital transformation. Innovation and change are the two levers that project Horizon relies on to create solutions for the future. Horizon is an initiative to re-imagine the future of how people and businesses exchange value. Providing innovative products is an important strategy to take the lead in payment solutions.

Through Horizon, we aim to focus on continuous innovation and transform the way they do things. The key is to leverage digital transformation and solve traditional problems with the help of newer forms of technology. We are connected with India's top business schools for a case study challenge through our campus connect program, which is one of the platforms of Horizon. This program provides opportunities to young minds from the academic sphere to engage with business leaders from AGSTTL. It aims at instilling futuristic mind-set, out-of-the-box thinking and leadership traits in the new generation.

Successful completion of first AGS hackathon AGSTTL has recently concluded its first hackathon in Mumbai. The demo day saw the participants' passion to translate into solutions that were judged by an esteemed panel from AGSTTL. The winners of hackathon have been rewarded on the basis of POC presented and practical applications of their ideas.

"We started our Horizon journey from January 2019 and are happy to see the roll-out of two successful projects AGS Hackathon and AGS Campus Connect. These projects will provide mentoring, inclusive growth and focus on digital India initiatives", said Sunil Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, AGSTTL. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

