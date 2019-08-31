Maha CM to launch scheme to create 10 lakh jobs in 5 years

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch 'Chief Minister Employment Generation' programme, which aims to create 10 lakh jobs in Maharashtra over the next five years, on Tuesday. The programme intends to encourage young entrepreneurs in the state to be self-reliant, Harshadeep Kamble, who assumed additional charge as secretary of the state industries department on Saturday, told reporters here.

Under the programme, the government will provide financial assistance to micro and small enterprises aiming to create two lakh jobs every year. State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and others will attend the event to be held in Worli.

Kamble took charge as the secretary of the department after Additional Chief Secretary SM Gavai retired on Saturday. PTI ENM BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)