Hero MotoCorp sells 5,43,406 units of motorcycles in Aug

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)

Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it sold 5,43,406 units of motorcycles and scooters in August. "With this, the company registered a growth of nearly 1.5 percent over the previous month (July 2019), when it had sold 535,810 units of two-wheelers," the company said in a statement.

It said the company is commencing the delivery of new motorcycles and scooters to customers at their doorstep. This service is currently available in three cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida.

"Hero MotoCorp plans to expand this facility to 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
