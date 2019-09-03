TVS Motor company registers sales growth of 4 pc in August 2019 over July 2019

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 as against sales of 279,465 in July 2019, and 343,217 units in the month of August 2018. Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheeler registered sales of 275,851 units in August 2019 as against sales of 330,076 units in the month of August 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 219, 528 units in August 2019 as against sales of 275,688 units in the month of August 2018. Total motorcycle sales of the company registered 109,393 units in August 2019 as against sales of 131,743 units in August 2018. Total scooter sales of the Company registered 109,272 units in August 2019 as against sales of 126,676 units in August 2018.

Exports The Company's total exports grew by 6 per cent increasing from 66,028 units in August 2018 to 69,702 units in August 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 4 per cent increasing from 54,388 units in August 2018 to 56,323 units in August 2019.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 11 per cent increasing from 13,141 units in August 2018 to 14,604 units registered in August 2019.

