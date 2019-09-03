Zinc futures fall on sluggish demand

Zinc futures traded lower marginally to Rs 182.50 per kg on Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity exchange, zinc contracts for September slipped 0.35 per cent, or Rs 0.65, to Rs 182.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,978 lots.

For October contracts, zinc futures reduced by Rs 0.70, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 184.25 per kg in a turnover of 53 lots. Cutting down of bets by speculators mainly led to fall in price of zinc futures, traders said.

