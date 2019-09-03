Silver futures rise on fresh bets

Silver futures traded 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 48,000 per kg on Tuesday as investors raised their positions supported by positive global trend. Silver contracts to be delivered in September was trading higher at Rs 511 or 1.08 per cent at Rs 48,000 per kg in 182 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for December delivery traded higher by Rs 230 or 0.47 per cent, at Rs 48,858 per kg in a business turnover of 8,185 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. In the international market, silver was up 0.27 per cent at USD 18.61 an ounce in New York.

