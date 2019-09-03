ICICI Bank targets 23% growth in retail loan disbursement in UP in FY20

ICICI Bank has set the target for retail loan disbursement at Rs 4,900 crore in Uttar Pradesh for 2019-20, marking a growth rate of 23 per cent over the last year, a senior bank official said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said that two major segments of retail loans - consumer loan and mortgages - are set to grow at a rapid pace in the state this financial year.

The target of Rs 4,900 crore "will mark a 23 per cent growth year-on-year", Bagchi told reporters here. Bagchi said that retail consumer loans have witnessed significant growth in Uttar Pradesh over the last few years. "We are focusing on consumer loans and home loans to grow in the state," he said.

He clarified that cities like Noida and Ghaziabad are not included in the target as these places come under the bank's NCR region. "The bank aims to achieve this growth by expanding mortgage loan disbursement by 20 per cent to nearly Rs 2,500 crore in FY20, compared to FY19," he said.

Besides, he said, the bank will grow consumer loans disbursement, which comprises largely of personal, car and two-wheeler and commercial vehicle loans, by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 1,700 crore. To make the home loan disbursal process quick and convenient to customers, ICICI Bank has ramped up its credit processing units from three to 13 centres in cities like Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Saharanpur.

ICICI Bank is laying emphasis on cities like Lukcnow, Kanpur, Agra, Mathura and Aligarh and expanding its home loan proposition to tier II and III cities that have a robust housing potential like Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, he said. The bank has over 260 branches and nearly 1,250 ATMs in the state at present besides 260 self-service kiosks across branches.

Bagchi said the bank was giving stress on introducing innovative digital solutions for entrepreneurs and MSME industries. ICICI group imparts free vocational training to underprivileged youth in the state through ICICI Academy for Skills, he said.

The Academy has two centres in UP - at Lucknow and Gorkahpur - and has imparted vocational training to over 3,500 underprivileged youths in the state, he said, adding that by FY'20 it would train nearly 4,600 youth with skills for leading a sustainable livelihood.

