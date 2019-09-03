International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-09-2019 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks fell broadly at the open on Tuesday, as Washington's new round of tariffs on some Chinese goods kicked in and after a report that officials from both sides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meeting this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.02 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60%, at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.44 points, or 0.71%, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

US

Washington

Chinese

bell

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019