Jungo TV partners Hinduja's IMCL for its VOD and digital channels

Global entertainment distribution network Jungo TV on Tuesday announced partnership with IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd (IMCL) to bring an international slate of VOD (video on-demand) services and 24/7 digital-first channels to Indian homes. IMCL will carry Jungo channels, including Combat Go, a statement said.

Hinduja Group owned IMCL has entertainment content delivery based on the Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform NXT Digital, digital cable (InDigital) and Broadband (ONE). Combat Go is a channel dedicated to global martial arts competition, culture, and lifestyle, specially curated by martial arts experts.

Besides, it would have Front Row, the live music concert channel, and ES24, the global e-sports gaming channel. "We are proud to join forces with IMCL, India's only integrated digital delivery platform available through cable, satellite, and broadband," Jungo TV CEO and co-founder George Chung said.

"IMCL's digital platforms footprint touches millions of users with their delivery technology and having Jungo's channels available to their consumers brings us another step closer to our goal of increasing our distribution footprint worldwide," he added. IMCL COO NK Rouse said, "The Jungo TV portfolio adds tremendous value to our VAS offerings and is in line with our strategy to offer unique and differentiated content to our viewers across the country."

Jungo TV had recently also partnered OTT platform Sony LIV to bring its channels Combat Go, Front Row, and ES24 to homes across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)