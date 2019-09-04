Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on muted demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 21 to Rs 3,234 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as participants reduced their bets amid weak trend at the spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend at the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in September fell by Rs 21, or 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,234 per quintal in an open interest lots of 32,810. Cottonseed oil cakes for delivery of December contracts also went down by Rs 14, or 0.68 per cent to Rs 2,118 per quintal having an open interest of 36,050 lots.

