Soybean futures fall on low demand

Soybean prices fell by Rs 12 to Rs 3,790 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday on low demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the most-traded delivery in September contracts also fell by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,790 per quintal having an open interest of 21,480 lots.

Soybean for delivery in October contracts, too, dipped by Rs 15, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 3,572 per quintal in an open interest of 41,670 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)