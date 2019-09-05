PM Modi visits India Business Pavilion at EEF in Vladivostok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the India Business Pavilion here and launched an Indo-Russian online platform, to bridge the gap between Indian and Russian startup ecosystems. Prime Minister Modi visited the pavilion, called 'India Lounge' on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) here in the Russian Far East Region.

"PM @narendramodi visited the India Business Pavilion at #EEF. Launched the Indo-Russian Innovation Bridge, an online platform to bridge the gap between Indian & Russian startup ecosystems to enable meaningful synergies to promote joint innovation in both economies," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. "PM @narendramodi also launched Startup India–Kalyani EdTech Challenge where @investindia & Kalyani Group joined hands to support top Indian & Russian startups. The Challenge is open to all startups & innovators & will be hosted on Startup India website," Kumar tweeted.

The pavilion is with the support of the 'Roscongress Foundation' at the forum. The lounge will serve as a platform to demonstrate investment opportunities in the Far East, promote Indian investments in the region, and attract Russian investors to the growing economy of India, according to a statement on the forum's website. India has the status of a guest country at the EEF 2019. At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi is the chief guest of the forum.

An agreement was previously reached during a business delegation’s visit to Vladivostok to triple trade turnover between the two countries and increase it to USD 30 billion by 2025. The key to achieving this goal is to identify new opportunities to increase trade, which, in particular, will be facilitated by the India Lounge, the statement said. Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit, is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

