Private Equity Africa announces shortlist for 8th Annual Awards

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (PEAfricaGroup.com) is excited to announce the shortlist for its 8th Annual Awards.

The 2019 awards shortlist is a compilation of self-entries, complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team.

The accolades will be given at the PEA Awards Gala Dinner at the luxurious 5-Star Dorchester Hotel on 9th October 2019.

Final winners are selected by a panel of independent judges, based on recommendations in partnership with the London Business School Private Equity Institute and the PEA Awards Advisory Panel.

Please see full shortlist here: PEA 2019 Awards Shortlist (PEAfricaEvents.com).

Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair, and Editor of Private Equity Africa said:

"The shortlisted firms set the standard for successful investing in Africa. As the industry's leading magazine, we are proud to be able to highlight the achievements of these investors and advisors, who are dedicated to executing global excellence on the continent."

(With Inputs from APO)